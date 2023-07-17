TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) PT Lowered to $18.00 at TD Securities

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at TD Securities from $30.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 79.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TIXT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Sunday. TheStreet lowered TELUS International (Cda) from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. National Bank Financial lowered TELUS International (Cda) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS International (Cda) has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.64.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TIXT traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,043,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,901. TELUS International has a one year low of $9.98 and a one year high of $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $732.99 million, a PE ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.14.

Institutional Trading of TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.05 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 6.38%. On average, research analysts forecast that TELUS International will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 4.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,143,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,191,000 after buying an additional 428,579 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 14.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,536,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,798,000 after purchasing an additional 699,567 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 5.2% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,025,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,898,000 after purchasing an additional 100,012 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 942,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,644,000 after purchasing an additional 20,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 876,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,297,000 after purchasing an additional 50,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

About TELUS International (Cda)

(Get Free Report)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.