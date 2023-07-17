Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Short Interest Down 26.0% in June

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a drop of 26.0% from the June 15th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Telecom Italia Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of TIIAY stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,268. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.96. Telecom Italia has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $3.48.
About Telecom Italia
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Telecom Italia
- Is It Time To Take Another Bite Of Chewy, Inc?
- GreenPower Motor Company Shifts Into High Gear
- Is the Microsoft Deal Driving Applied Optoelectronics 300% Gain?
- Can Unity Software Sustain The Momentum?
- Nvidia Invested $50 million into This AI Drug Discovery Biotech
Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Italia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Italia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.