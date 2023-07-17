Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Short Interest Down 26.0% in June

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a drop of 26.0% from the June 15th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Telecom Italia Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of TIIAY stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,268. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.96. Telecom Italia has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $3.48.

About Telecom Italia

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

