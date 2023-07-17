Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TLTZY. DNB Markets upgraded Tele2 AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Tele2 AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut Tele2 AB (publ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tele2 AB (publ) presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy.

Tele2 AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TLTZY opened at $4.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.59. Tele2 AB has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Tele2 AB (publ) Increases Dividend

Tele2 AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:TLTZY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $671.05 million during the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 13.88%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.1155 dividend. This is an increase from Tele2 AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.17%.

About Tele2 AB (publ)

Tele2 AB (publ) provides fixed and mobile connectivity and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, united communications, and security services.

