Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 2,388.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,609 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $344,000. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Insider Activity at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total value of $33,878.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,632,164.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total value of $33,878.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,632,164.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 9,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total transaction of $1,312,958.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,708,457.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,035 shares of company stock valued at $2,208,725. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $152.20. 555,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,727,755. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.00 and a 1 year high of $153.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.48. The company has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.69.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($4.30). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 21.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on TTWO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.92.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.