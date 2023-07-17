Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SYNH. Mizuho raised their price target on Syneos Health from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Syneos Health from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays raised shares of Syneos Health from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Syneos Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Syneos Health from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Syneos Health presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.63.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Syneos Health Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Syneos Health stock opened at $42.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 1.58. Syneos Health has a 12-month low of $22.89 and a 12-month high of $79.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Syneos Health

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Research analysts expect that Syneos Health will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 898.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Syneos Health during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Syneos Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Syneos Health during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 115.1% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

About Syneos Health

(Get Free Report)

Syneos Health, Inc, operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in Phase I to IV of clinical development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.