SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH) Short Interest Update

SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the June 15th total of 54,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SWKH has been the subject of several research reports. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on SWK from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. TheStreet raised SWK from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th.
SWK Price Performance
SWK stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.25. 2,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,879. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.83. The company has a market capitalization of $208.16 million, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.30. SWK has a 12-month low of $16.06 and a 12-month high of $19.99.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SWK
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWKH. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SWK in the second quarter valued at $29,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in SWK by 127.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in SWK by 685.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in SWK during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in SWK by 97.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.
SWK Company Profile
SWK Holdings Corporation, a specialty finance company that focuses on the healthcare sector. It operates in two segments, Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development. The company provides customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.
