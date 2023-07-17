Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.57.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SHO. StockNews.com cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Compass Point lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Performance

Shares of SHO stock opened at $9.98 on Monday. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $12.33. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Announces Dividend

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.09). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $243.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.93 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

Institutional Trading of Sunstone Hotel Investors

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHO. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 168.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 56.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 15 hotels comprised of 7,735 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership and disposition of hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate.

