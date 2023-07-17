Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 230,500 shares, a drop of 28.9% from the June 15th total of 324,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Sunshine Biopharma Trading Up 0.4 %

SBFM stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.48. 53,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,078. Sunshine Biopharma has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $1.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.75.

Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBFM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Sunshine Biopharma had a negative net margin of 298.45% and a negative return on equity of 88.26%. The business had revenue of $4.89 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Sunshine Biopharma

About Sunshine Biopharma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Sunshine Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunshine Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sunshine Biopharma in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Sunshine Biopharma during the second quarter worth $40,000. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of life-saving medicines in various therapeutic areas, including oncology and antivirals. The company is developing Adva-27a, a GEM-difluorinated C-glycoside derivative of podophyllotoxin to treat leukemia, lymphoma, testicular, lung, brain, prostate, bladder, colon, ovarian, liver, and other forms of cancers, as well as kills multidrug resistant cancer cells, including pancreatic cancer, breast cancer, small-cell lung cancer, and uterine sarcoma cells; SBFM-PL4, an anti-coronavirus treatment compound; and K1.1 mRNA molecules used as anti-cancer agents.

