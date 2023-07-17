SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) versus Coronado Global Resources (OTC:CODQL) Head to Head Survey

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) and Coronado Global Resources (OTC:CODQL – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SunCoke Energy and Coronado Global Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SunCoke Energy $1.97 billion 0.35 $100.70 million $1.03 7.93 Coronado Global Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SunCoke Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Coronado Global Resources.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SunCoke Energy 4.33% 14.36% 5.24% Coronado Global Resources N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.3% of SunCoke Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of SunCoke Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for SunCoke Energy and Coronado Global Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SunCoke Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00 Coronado Global Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

SunCoke Energy presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.64%. Given SunCoke Energy’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe SunCoke Energy is more favorable than Coronado Global Resources.

Summary

SunCoke Energy beats Coronado Global Resources on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc. operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers. In addition, it owns and operates cokemaking facilities in the United States and Brazil. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Lisle, Illinois.

About Coronado Global Resources

Coronado Global Resources Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and exports metallurgical coal. The company owns a portfolio of operating mines and development projects in Queensland, Australia; and Virginia, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania in the United States. It also holds interest in the Buchanan, Logan, Greenbrier, Mon Valley, and Russell County mining properties located in the Central Appalachian region of the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia. Coronado Global Resources Inc. is a subsidiary of Coronado Group LLC.

