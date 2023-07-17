Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,500 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 39,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of FLOT opened at $50.64 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.50. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.2341 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

