Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $487,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 500,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,464,000 after purchasing an additional 45,629 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. Vista Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 40.4% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 175,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 50,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,490,000.
Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF stock opened at $24.98 on Monday. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $25.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.91 and a 200 day moving average of $24.83.
The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.
