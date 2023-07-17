Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Free Report) by 55.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,925 shares during the quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mission Produce were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Mission Produce by 131.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 172,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 97,677 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Mission Produce by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 3,517 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 3,991.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 8,832 shares during the last quarter. 24.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 20,000 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $243,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 345,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,195,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mission Produce news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,305,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,661,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $243,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,195,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,467,040 over the last quarter. 41.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mission Produce Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ AVO opened at $11.52 on Monday. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $16.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $221.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.11 million. Mission Produce had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Mission Produce from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th.

About Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

Featured Stories

