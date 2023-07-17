Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 12,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 176,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,878,000 after buying an additional 61,021 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bull Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 56,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 12,926 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:FLOT opened at $50.64 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.63 and its 200 day moving average is $50.50. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.2341 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

