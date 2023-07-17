Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the quarter. Blackstone comprises about 1.7% of Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 723 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its stake in Blackstone by 12.0% during the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 17,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 8,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone during the first quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

NYSE BX opened at $104.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $73.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.72. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $110.89.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on BX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.03.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $77,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,790,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,484,946.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $25,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso bought 15,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $77,550.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,790,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,484,946.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 117,282 shares of company stock worth $646,274 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

