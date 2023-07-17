Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in State Street by 124.6% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 5,188 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in State Street by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,231,737 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $173,116,000 after purchasing an additional 34,432 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in State Street by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in State Street by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

State Street Stock Performance

STT opened at $66.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.79. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.62 and a fifty-two week high of $94.74.

State Street Announces Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 16.99%. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $123,660.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,039.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other State Street news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $812,463.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,778,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $123,660.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,039.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded State Street from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $78.50 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on State Street from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on State Street from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.33.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

