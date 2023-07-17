Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,825 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 273.9% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $72.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $80.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.28. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $58.95 and a one year high of $103.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Atlantic Securities cut shares of PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on PayPal from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.33.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

