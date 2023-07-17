Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 65.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,822 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 9,438 shares during the quarter. General Electric accounts for about 1.6% of Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 122,242.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $878,644,000 after acquiring an additional 13,427,079 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $635,274,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $121,527,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP grew its position in shares of General Electric by 1,592.4% during the fourth quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,307,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $109,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 7,640.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,183,582 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In related news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other General Electric news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $17,310,795.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 239,419 shares of company stock valued at $24,144,151 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Electric Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $110.08 on Monday. General Electric has a 12-month low of $48.06 and a 12-month high of $111.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.08 and its 200-day moving average is $93.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 4.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on General Electric from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

About General Electric

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.