Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the quarter. Hershey accounts for 1.9% of Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in Hershey by 2.8% during the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Hershey by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY opened at $238.87 on Monday. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $211.49 and a fifty-two week high of $276.88. The company has a market capitalization of $48.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $257.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.29. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 50.24%.

In related news, insider Rohit Grover sold 2,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.12, for a total value of $766,701.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,765,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.66, for a total value of $45,190.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,752,738.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rohit Grover sold 2,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.12, for a total transaction of $766,701.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,765,329.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 281,585 shares of company stock valued at $73,603,347. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $251.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Hershey from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Hershey from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.17.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

