Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 744.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,257,000 after buying an additional 799,785 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 754,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,348,000 after acquiring an additional 130,469 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter worth $3,782,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 424,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,615,000 after purchasing an additional 38,741 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Addus HomeCare by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,664,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,608,000 after purchasing an additional 37,830 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.60, for a total value of $41,382.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $130.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $123.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th.

Shares of Addus HomeCare stock opened at $90.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 52 week low of $77.30 and a 52 week high of $114.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.88.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $251.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.05 million. As a group, analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

