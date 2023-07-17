Suku Reaches Market Cap of $8.60 Million (SUKU)

Suku (SUKU) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. Over the last week, Suku has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Suku has a market capitalization of $8.60 million and $353,253.95 worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Suku token can now be bought for approximately $0.0482 or 0.00000159 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Suku Profile

Suku’s genesis date was October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,403,407 tokens. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/sukuecosystem. Suku’s official Twitter account is @suku_world and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Suku is www.suku.world. The official message board for Suku is medium.com/suku.

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today.

Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain.”

Buying and Selling Suku

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suku directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suku should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Suku using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

