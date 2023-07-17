Substratum (SUB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $128,180.59

Substratum (SUB) traded down 25.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 17th. One Substratum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Substratum has traded 75.8% higher against the dollar. Substratum has a market capitalization of $128,180.59 and $0.04 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Substratum Profile

SUB is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00036332 USD and is up 20.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $8.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

