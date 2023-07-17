Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Shares Gap Up to $33.70

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $33.70, but opened at $34.48. Structure Therapeutics shares last traded at $34.80, with a volume of 6,263 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Structure Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Structure Therapeutics Trading Down 1.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Structure Therapeutics

Structure Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GPCR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Structure Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPCR. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Structure Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,044,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,046,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $29,724,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $357,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,377,000.

Structure Therapeutics Company Profile

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

