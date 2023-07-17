Streamr (DATA) One Day Volume Reaches $980,318.06

Streamr (DATA) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. Over the last week, Streamr has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. One Streamr token can currently be bought for $0.0262 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges. Streamr has a market capitalization of $24.86 million and $980,318.06 worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Streamr Token Profile

Streamr launched on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 1,014,851,652 tokens and its circulating supply is 949,322,153 tokens. The official website for Streamr is streamr.network. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Streamr’s official message board is streamr.network/blog. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Streamr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr is a decentralized platform for real‑time dataIt aims to Distribute unstoppable data streams over a global open-source peer-to-peer network and help build a new data economy. Streamr delivers data to applications. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATA Token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

