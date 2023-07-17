Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Shares Gap Up to $20.37

Shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.37, but opened at $21.22. Stratasys shares last traded at $21.06, with a volume of 522,335 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Stratasys Stock Up 2.8 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -44.28 and a beta of 1.45.

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $149.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.17 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. On average, analysts anticipate that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Stratasys by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,978,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,057,000 after buying an additional 1,561,454 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the fourth quarter worth about $15,559,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Stratasys by 34.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,883,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,968 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Stratasys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,760,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Stratasys in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,325,000. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

