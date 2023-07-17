StoneBridge Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APACW) Short Interest Update

StoneBridge Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APACW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 78,700 shares, an increase of 30.3% from the June 15th total of 60,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

StoneBridge Acquisition Trading Down 12.7 %

NASDAQ APACW traded down $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.03. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,160. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.06. StoneBridge Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in StoneBridge Acquisition stock. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APACW – Free Report) by 520.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 536,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in StoneBridge Acquisition were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

