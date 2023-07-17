StockNews.com Lowers NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

NVE Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVEC opened at $92.09 on Thursday. NVE has a 12-month low of $45.74 and a 12-month high of $100.19. The company has a market cap of $444.79 million, a P/E ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.24.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.80 million during the quarter. NVE had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 59.33%.

NVE Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at NVE

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. NVE’s payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

In other NVE news, Director Patricia M. Hollister sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $172,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,648. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Patricia M. Hollister sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $172,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,648. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel A. Baker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.17, for a total transaction of $1,743,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,769,433.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVE

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVEC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in NVE by 97.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NVE by 4.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in NVE by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,696,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVE by 54.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NVE by 21.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,764,000 after acquiring an additional 56,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

About NVE

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

