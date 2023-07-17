StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded American Shared Hospital Services from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st.
American Shared Hospital Services Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of American Shared Hospital Services stock opened at $2.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $15.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.71. American Shared Hospital Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $3.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.69.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 26.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in American Shared Hospital Services in the fourth quarter worth about $470,000. 17.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile
American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.
