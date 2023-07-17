StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Aethlon Medical Price Performance

Shares of AEMD stock opened at $0.44 on Friday. Aethlon Medical has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $2.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.41. The company has a market cap of $10.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Aethlon Medical alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aethlon Medical

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEMD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aethlon Medical by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,053,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 558,596 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aethlon Medical by 895.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 140,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 126,160 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Aethlon Medical by 219.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 127,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 87,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.