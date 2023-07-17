StockNews.com Downgrades Belden (NYSE:BDC) to Buy

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Belden from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.80.

Shares of BDC stock opened at $97.51 on Friday. Belden has a 52-week low of $56.81 and a 52-week high of $99.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.91.

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.13. Belden had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $641.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Belden’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Belden will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brian Lieser sold 829 shares of Belden stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.34, for a total value of $78,207.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,025.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ashish Chand sold 7,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total transaction of $654,461.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,197,262.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian Lieser sold 829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.34, for a total value of $78,207.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,025.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,421 shares of company stock worth $3,241,593. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDC. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Belden by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Belden by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 52,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after buying an additional 14,895 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Belden during the 1st quarter worth $961,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Belden by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Belden during the 1st quarter worth about $762,000.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

