StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price objective on Synchronoss Technologies from $4.60 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

Synchronoss Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %

SNCR opened at $0.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Synchronoss Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $1.87. The firm has a market cap of $86.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies ( NASDAQ:SNCR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $57.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.98 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 6.44%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synchronoss Technologies will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 16,630 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 629,916 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 17,719 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 415,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 24,015 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 40.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's product EngageX, offers personal cloud, which helps in backup, manage, and engage with content; multi-channel messaging, peer-to-peer communications, and application-to-person commerce solutions; and email solutions.

