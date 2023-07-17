Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Quantum-Si Call Options (NASDAQ:QSI)

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 4,680 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,403% compared to the typical volume of 187 call options.

Institutional Trading of Quantum-Si

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Quantum-Si by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Quantum-Si by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Quantum-Si by 1.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 365,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Quantum-Si by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 238,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 5,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Quantum-Si by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 17,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 5,356 shares during the last quarter. 30.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quantum-Si Stock Performance

QSI traded up $0.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.05. The stock had a trading volume of 5,015,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,294. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.80. Quantum-Si has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $4.43. The company has a market capitalization of $431.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.25.

About Quantum-Si

Quantum-Si ( NASDAQ:QSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter.

Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, engages in the development of protein detection platform to enable Next Generation Protein Sequencing (NGPS). The company's platform is comprised of the Carbon automated sample preparation instrument; the Platinum single-molecule detection and NGPS instrument with Time-Domain Sequencing chip; the Quantum-Si Cloud data analysis software; and reagent kits for use with its instruments.

