Stifel Nicolaus Raises Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Price Target to $250.00

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $227.00 to $250.00 in a report published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

VMC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $186.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vulcan Materials from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $220.92.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $224.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $207.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.10. The stock has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a PE ratio of 49.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.37. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $147.29 and a one year high of $225.93.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.31. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.05%.

Insider Activity at Vulcan Materials

In related news, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 4,695 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total transaction of $947,404.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,039 shares in the company, valued at $16,151,069.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total value of $113,366.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,707 shares in the company, valued at $345,565.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 4,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total value of $947,404.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,151,069.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,644 shares of company stock valued at $1,529,014. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vulcan Materials

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 8.3% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $508,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,564 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $327,000. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

