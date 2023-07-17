Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Perpetual Energy (OTCMKTS:PMGYF) Price Target to C$0.45

Perpetual Energy (OTCMKTS:PMGYF – Free Report) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.65 to C$0.45 in a report published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Perpetual Energy Trading Down 6.9 %

OTCMKTS PMGYF opened at $0.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.46. Perpetual Energy has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $1.02.

About Perpetual Energy

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. The company's portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.

