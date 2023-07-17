Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 775,300 shares, a decline of 29.5% from the June 15th total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 305,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Sterling Check from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Sterling Check from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.86.

Get Sterling Check alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Sterling Check news, Director Adrian M. Jones sold 1,145,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $13,436,550.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,099,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,665,868.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Adrian M. Jones sold 1,145,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $13,436,550.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,099,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,665,868.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Adrian M. Jones sold 9,000,000 shares of Sterling Check stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $105,570,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,676,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,164,629.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sterling Check

Sterling Check Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Sterling Check by 53.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,322,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,674 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sterling Check by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,888,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,960,000 after purchasing an additional 66,555 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sterling Check by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,933,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,111,000 after buying an additional 131,575 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sterling Check by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,618,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,781,000 after buying an additional 367,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Sterling Check by 2.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 743,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,290,000 after acquiring an additional 14,884 shares during the period. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:STER traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.75. 164,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. Sterling Check has a one year low of $10.57 and a one year high of $23.36. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.64 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.41 and a 200 day moving average of $12.60.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. Sterling Check had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $179.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sterling Check will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sterling Check Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Check Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Check and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.