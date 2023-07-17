Status Market Cap Reaches $99.49 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One Status token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0258 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular exchanges. Status has a total market capitalization of $99.49 million and $5.79 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Status has traded up 11.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Status Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,852,753,076 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Status

