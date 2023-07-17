St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Short Interest Update

St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 138,000 shares, a decline of 31.3% from the June 15th total of 200,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 65.7 days.

St. James’s Place Price Performance

Shares of St. James’s Place stock remained flat at $13.42 during trading hours on Monday. St. James’s Place has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $15.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.10.

Get St. James's Place alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

STJPF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,159 ($14.91) to GBX 1,148 ($14.77) in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of St. James’s Place from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays raised shares of St. James’s Place from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, HSBC raised shares of St. James’s Place from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,359.50.

About St. James’s Place

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.