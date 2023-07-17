SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $192.89

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $192.89 and last traded at $192.66, with a volume of 14334 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $189.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPSC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $160.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on SPS Commerce from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on SPS Commerce from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.33.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

SPS Commerce Trading Up 2.2 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.82. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 121.58 and a beta of 0.82.

Insider Transactions at SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $125.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.03 million. Equities analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO James J. Frome sold 3,772 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.48, for a total transaction of $639,278.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,818,587.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SPS Commerce news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,600 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total value of $587,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,260,002.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO James J. Frome sold 3,772 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.48, for a total value of $639,278.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,818,587.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,562 shares of company stock worth $2,074,469 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPS Commerce

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPSC. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in SPS Commerce by 654.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 676,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,894,000 after acquiring an additional 586,851 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 156.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 800,226 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,773,000 after buying an additional 488,227 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth about $42,215,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 14,809.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 126,428 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,588,000 after buying an additional 125,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 9,625.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 120,892 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,667,000 after buying an additional 119,649 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.