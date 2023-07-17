Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:SPE)

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0867 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th.
Special Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 27.9% annually over the last three years.
Special Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of SPE stock opened at $11.32 on Monday. Special Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $10.37 and a 12 month high of $13.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.20.
About Special Opportunities Fund
Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.
