Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:SPE)

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPEGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0867 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th.

Special Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 27.9% annually over the last three years.

Special Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SPE stock opened at $11.32 on Monday. Special Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $10.37 and a 12 month high of $13.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPE. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Special Opportunities Fund by 49.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 126,823 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 42,067 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 70,420 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Special Opportunities Fund by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,973 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 8,240 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Special Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Special Opportunities Fund by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.35% of the company’s stock.

About Special Opportunities Fund

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

