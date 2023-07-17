Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:SPE)

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0867 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th.

Special Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 27.9% annually over the last three years.

Special Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SPE stock opened at $11.32 on Monday. Special Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $10.37 and a 12 month high of $13.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Special Opportunities Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPE. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Special Opportunities Fund by 49.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 126,823 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 42,067 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 70,420 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Special Opportunities Fund by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,973 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 8,240 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Special Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Special Opportunities Fund by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.35% of the company’s stock.

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

