SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Stock Position Reduced by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 530,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,982 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned 0.19% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $29,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 31,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Channel Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 12,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 45,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 14,936 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.77. 97,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,895,251. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.91 and a 1 year high of $62.18. The company has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.46.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

