SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI) Shares Sold by Your Advocates Ltd. LLP

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Free Report) by 90.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,317 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $117,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 20,008.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $351,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTI opened at $28.34 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $27.55 and a 1-year high of $30.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.63.

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

