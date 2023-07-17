SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 43.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,920 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $9,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1,246.8% in the 4th quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after purchasing an additional 13,191 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 178,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $828,637,000 after purchasing an additional 58,470 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,425,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 26,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,875,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $521,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

DIA stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $345.36. The company had a trading volume of 547,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,399,122. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $335.03. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $286.62 and a fifty-two week high of $348.22.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

