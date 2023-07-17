SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.
SP Plus Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SP opened at $39.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.86 million, a P/E ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. SP Plus has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $40.63.
SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. SP Plus had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $216.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SP Plus will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SP Plus
About SP Plus
SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SP Plus
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.