SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

SP Plus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SP opened at $39.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.86 million, a P/E ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. SP Plus has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $40.63.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. SP Plus had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $216.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SP Plus will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SP Plus

About SP Plus

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SP Plus by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 325,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,819,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of SP Plus by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 238,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,162,000 after acquiring an additional 8,222 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SP Plus by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 5,204 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SP Plus by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 480,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SP Plus by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 384,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,182,000 after acquiring an additional 10,231 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

Featured Articles

