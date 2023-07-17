S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Acquired by Hickory Lane Capital Management LP

Hickory Lane Capital Management LP grew its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises approximately 4.4% of Hickory Lane Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Hickory Lane Capital Management LP’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,446,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,116 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,746,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,254,744,000 after purchasing an additional 108,404 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 39.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,097 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $1,112,935,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,538,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $850,207,000 after purchasing an additional 205,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

SPGI stock traded up $1.53 on Monday, reaching $417.55. The company had a trading volume of 394,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,630. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.32 and a 1 year high of $417.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $380.90 and its 200 day moving average is $361.40. The company has a market cap of $134.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.94, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.12.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.35%.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total transaction of $2,692,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,786,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.99, for a total transaction of $78,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,572.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total transaction of $2,692,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,786,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,041 shares of company stock worth $6,184,777 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPGI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.00.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

