Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) Price Target Raised to C$7.50

Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE – Free Report) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Source Energy Services Price Performance
Shares of SHLE opened at C$6.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,744.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$83.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 2.90. Source Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$1.09 and a twelve month high of C$7.25.
Source Energy Services Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Source Energy Services
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Source Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Source Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.