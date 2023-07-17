Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) Price Target Raised to C$7.50

Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE – Free Report) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of SHLE opened at C$6.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,744.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$83.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 2.90. Source Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$1.09 and a twelve month high of C$7.25.

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Western Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

