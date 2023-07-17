Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND) Short Interest Update

Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,770,000 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the June 15th total of 15,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SOND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered Sonder from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Oppenheimer cut Sonder from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Sonder from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Sunday.

Sonder Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ SOND traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,942,153. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.84. Sonder has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $2.77. The stock has a market cap of $122.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sonder

Sonder ( NASDAQ:SOND Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.10). Sonder had a negative net margin of 51.65% and a negative return on equity of 4,207.08%. The company had revenue of $120.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.90 million.

In other news, CFO Dominique Bourgault acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.32 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sonder

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Sonder by 189.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,359 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Sonder during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Sonder in the first quarter worth $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonder during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sonder by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,150,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 18,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Sonder Company Profile

Sonder Holdings Inc engages in the hospitality business. It operates and manages properties comprising 1-, 2-, and 3+ bedroom; and studio apartments, as well as 1-bedroom hotel rooms for leisure travelers and families, digital nomads, and business travelers in North America, Europe, and the Middle East.

