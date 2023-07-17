SNS Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

SNS Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 636,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,162 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up about 4.0% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. SNS Financial Group LLC owned 0.14% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $30,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.65. The stock had a trading volume of 179,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,788. The stock has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $52.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.14.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

