SNS Financial Group LLC Sells 9,671 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

SNS Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 227,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,671 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 2.1% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $16,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 158.9% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $281,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 132,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,686,000 after purchasing an additional 17,976 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.8% during the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.65. 3,129,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,042,305. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.25. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $74.38.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

