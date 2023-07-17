SNS Financial Group LLC Sells 547 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

SNS Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000.

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,023,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,989,839. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $47.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.28.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

