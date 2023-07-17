SNS Financial Group LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

SNS Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $3,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACWI traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $97.73. The company had a trading volume of 179,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,645,216. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $75.71 and a 1-year high of $98.10. The firm has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.61.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.9529 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

