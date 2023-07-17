SNS Financial Group LLC Raises Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

SNS Financial Group LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,430 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 859,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,475,000 after purchasing an additional 21,560 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 836,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,489,000 after purchasing an additional 87,888 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 80.8% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 9.3% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.37.

In related news, Director Scott W. Wine purchased 30,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $999,888.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares in the company, valued at $999,888.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Alan B. Colberg purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,107. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Scott W. Wine purchased 30,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $999,888.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares in the company, valued at $999,888.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 76,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,082. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $35.40. 3,521,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,660,721. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $49.95. The company has a market cap of $54.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.27.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

